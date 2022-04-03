Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

