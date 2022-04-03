Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

MARA opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

