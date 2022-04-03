Maro (MARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.11 Million

Maro (MARO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $63.11 million and $608,593.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00108251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

