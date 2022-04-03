MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

MarteXcoin (MXT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $8,298.22 and $11.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002992 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 6,002,455 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

