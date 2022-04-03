Masari Tops One Day Trading Volume of $262.00 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $473,931.13 and $262.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,149.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.55 or 0.07596005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00274347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.06 or 0.00821365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00103240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013100 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00466965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00382191 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.