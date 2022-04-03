MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 99.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 120,144 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.