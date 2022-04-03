Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $4,767,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.42 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

