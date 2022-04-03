MCDEX (MCB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003588 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038861 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00108240 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
MCDEX Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “
MCDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
