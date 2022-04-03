McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,464,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000.

BSJO stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

