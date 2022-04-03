McDonald Partners LLC Buys 10,281 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 777.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $191.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

