McDonald Partners LLC Buys 24,852 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 754.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.5% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 199,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

