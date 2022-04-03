McDonald Partners LLC Buys 3,706 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

