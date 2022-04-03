McDonald Partners LLC Buys 8,435 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1,262.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $415.26 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.