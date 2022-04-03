McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises about 2.3% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

