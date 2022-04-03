McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

