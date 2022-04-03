McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,837 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $79.63 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

