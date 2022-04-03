McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $464.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.06. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

