McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 9,801 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 858.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.7% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.64 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average is $251.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.