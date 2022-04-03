McDonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

