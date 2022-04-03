McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,843 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 2.2% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.