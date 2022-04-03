McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,000 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 348,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

