McDonald Partners LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.4% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

