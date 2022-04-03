Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0047

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Megacoin has a total market cap of $186,444.13 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00272908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001391 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,902,209 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

