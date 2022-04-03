Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,509 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 102,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

