Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 33,552 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $12,966,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.