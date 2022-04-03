Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

