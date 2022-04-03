Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $242.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average is $210.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

