Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

