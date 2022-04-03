Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $70.90 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

