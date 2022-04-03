Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $39.58 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

