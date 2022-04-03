Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

