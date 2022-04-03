Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

