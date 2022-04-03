Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $454.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.23 and a 200-day moving average of $453.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $404.91 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.