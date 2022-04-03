Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1,335.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NWE opened at $61.11 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

