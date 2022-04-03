Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

