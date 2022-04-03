Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 37,932 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.41 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

