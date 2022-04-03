Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 12,060 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

