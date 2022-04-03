Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,236 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

