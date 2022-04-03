Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 15,501 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

