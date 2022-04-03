Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 24,465 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

