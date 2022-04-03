Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,859 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

