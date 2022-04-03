Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 4,034 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

