Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 996 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCII opened at $107.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.