Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $2.91 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

