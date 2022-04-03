Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $201.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.27. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

