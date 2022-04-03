Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

NYSE MA opened at $363.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

