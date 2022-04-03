Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.