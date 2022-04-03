Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $81.91 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

