Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,824,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,738,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

