Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merus by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

